Spoiler Alert: Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 27: Meera Bursts Into Tears

Anu questions Arya why he took so long to propose to her. Arya explains why he loved her. Later, he tells Anu that he just needs to tell his family about her and they will come to her home and make the marriage official.

Anu says that she needs to prepare her parents mentally first. Arya asks her not to be tensed and assures her that he will be there for her at all times.

Meanwhile, Meera sees the pictures of Arya proposing to Anu sent by Raghupati. Meera feels pained as she lost the chance to win Arya's heart.

When Arya gives Anu a ride to drop her home, he hopes that she doesn’t leave, while Anu feels upset about the day getting over too soon and wishes for time to stop. As Anu is about to get off the car, Arya locks the door and acts innocent.

Anu finds his actions adorable, and Arya leans towards asking her for a kiss on his cheek. Will Anu kiss Arya is to be watched in the episode.

