Arya takes Anu to a place that resembles Mahal. Anu gets excited on seeing the place and thanks Arya for bringing her there. Arya says that he was happy to see Anu excited. He later asks her to look around the place.

Also Read: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode May 25: Will Vishnu Save Mallika From Jnanamba?

fter some time, while Anu searches for Arya he disappears and leaves hints to find him. He expresses his love with every clue and finally, he proposes to Anu in true filmy style. Anu gets excited about the marriage proposal made by Arya.

Arya's proposal will definitely be an extraordinary episode for Prema Entha Madhuram viewers. To know how Arya proposed to Anu, one must watch the episode.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram May 24: Will Anu Accept Arya's Past