Raghupati says that he will definitely find out what Ramya and Sampath are trying to hide from him.

Later, Anu visits Arya, he gathers the courage to propose to her. Anu is mesmerised by the grandeur of Arya’s house and all the decorations. Arya tells her that he got the house decorated especially for her.

Anu feels shy about giving the flower to Arya, but he loves the gift. The couple has a romantic conversation and cherishes some old memories. Arya struggles to confess his feelings to Anu. Arya tells Anu how special he felt when he first met her.

Arya then decides to tell Anu about his past and gives her the key to Rajanandini’s room. However, Anu refuses to take it and says that she wants to know what he feels for her. Later, Arya reveals that Rajanandini was his wife. How will Anu react to this situation is to be watched in the episode.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram May 21: Arya Proposes to Anu