Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode June 7: Mansi Can't Wait for Arya-Anu Wedding

Ramya and Sampath apologise to Anu saying that Raghupati has got her proposal photos. Anu is shocked and asks them why they have been so irresponsible. They once again say sorry and ask Anu to be careful with Subbu.

After coming home, Anu finds Subbu sad and asks him the reason. Subbu tells her that his shop was shut due to the pandemic. Then Anu tells him that she will bear all the family expenses. Later, Subbu requests his daughter to give him a loan of Rs 10,000 to sell saris.

Anu accepts to lend money but she asks his smile as interest for the loan. Meanwhile, Arya visits home and observes that everyone in his family are dull. When Arya asks the reason, Mansi asks him to marry Anu.

Mansi feels that Arya's marriage is their responsibility. Then Arya tells her to cool down and says that Anu is trying to convince her parents. Everyone in the family asks Mansi to wait for the right time. Then Mansi again asks Arya when will they go to meet Anu. What answer will Arya give is to be watched in the episode.