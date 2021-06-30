As her mother disagrees with Anu on her love affair, she feels depressed. Anu feels like nothing is more important than Arya's love and she can't bear the pain of losing Arya. She then decides to commit suicide and takes a knife to cut the wrist.

Meanwhile, Arya thinks of Padma's behaviour while returning from Anu's home. He meet with an accident immediately after Anu attempts suicide. In the meantime, weird sounds appear from Rajanandini's room.

Vasishta tells Sharada Devi about the sounds from Rajanandini's room. Sharada Devi fears that something bad has happened to Arya.

Padma observes Anu bleeding and asks her to open the room. She calls Ramya and Sampath to rescue Anu.

Meanwhile, Subbu observes Arya lying unconscious on the road and helps him out by taking him to the hospital. While Arya tries to tell him about Anu, Subbu comforts him saying that he will be fine.

Sharada Devi learns about Arya's accident and asks Neeraj and Mansi to take her to the hospital. While trying to save Anu, Sampath sees that even Aryavardhan met with an accident and is in danger. Will Arya and Anu come out of danger is to be watched in the next episode.