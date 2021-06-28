Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode June 28: Padma Slaps Anu

Subbu goes to Aryavardhan’s house. Meera and Neeraj welcome him and ask what the matter is. He says that he wanted to talk to Sharada Devi and Aryavardhan. Arya gets tensed as Paddu already learnt about his affair with Anu.

Subbu speaks negative words saying that their fate did not support them and he doesn’t want any more bad things to happen in his life. Arya gets perplexed and asks him to tell him what happened. Subbu then explains that he lost his job and he started a new business with Anu’s money. Everyone in the family is relaxed on hearing this. Subbu further tells them that he came there to give the first saree to them.

Meanwhile, Anu tries to make her mother talk. Anu gets irritated and tells her to kill her instead of not talking with her. Padma then slaps Anu for her words and cries for having Anu as a daughter. Padma explains to Anu that she is not talking as she can’t hide the matter from Subbu. But she fears that Subbu cannot bear the truth.

Meanwhile, Rajini and Raghupati listen to their conversation and feel happy that Padma and Anu are fighting. While Rajini doubts that Subbu will not know the truth, Raghupati assures her that he will tell the news to the media and promote it. Will Raghupati hand over Anu-Arya’s photos to the media is to be watched in the next episode.