Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode June 23: Padma Learns About Anu-Arya Affair

Meera tells Padma that she knows about the person named 'Nammakam' and shows an employee. But Padma refuses to accept that he is the person who Anu loves. Meera then tells that she does not know whether he is the one or not, but she clarifies that his name is Nammakam.

Padma later tells that she can't accept him as Anu's lover and asks Arya to call to confirm the truth. Anu comes and tells that he is not the person she loves. Then Padma asks her to reveal the name of her lover. She tells her that she found her horoscope missing and forces her to reveal the face of her lover.

Arya stops Anu and asks her to deal with the matter carefully. He tells Padma to give some time to Anu. While Paddu denies it, Arya assures her that he will tell the truth.

Paddu later questions Arya, who hesitates to tell the truth. Anu stops them and reveals to Padma that she loves Arya, leaving her shocked. Padma gets disturbed and walks out, while Anu feels concerned about her. Will Padma accept Anu and Arya’s relationship is to be watched in the next episode.