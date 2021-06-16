Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode June 16: Subbu's Reaction Shocks Arya's Family

Arya’s family visits Anu’s house leaving Padma and Subbu in shock. Anu makes coffee for the guests. Sharada Devi apologises to Subbu on Mansi’s behalf for the accident. Later, she tells Subbu that she and Mansi want to do something good for his family in return.

Sharada Devi hesitates to give Subbu a hint about Arya and Anu’s relationship. She is surprised when Subbu says that he has given the responsibility of Anu’s marriage to Arya. With Subbu saying that he has put his trust in Arya, Sharada Devi stops her family members from talking about marriage, much to Rajini’s relief.

Meanwhile, Mansi wishes to spend some time alone with Anu and asks her to show her around the place. Amidst a candid chat, Mansi asks Anu if she doesn’t mind the age difference between her and Arya. Anu’s humble nature impresses Mansi, and they exchange numbers.

Later, Mansi takes a selfie with Anu and sends it to Meera. Watching the pictures, Meera gets irritated and complains to Jhende about her behaviour. How will Jhende react to the situation is to be watched in the episode.