Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode June 14: Mansi's Car Hits Subbu 

Arya stops Anu from going with Sharada Devi to see the guest house. Then Sharada Devi observes them and tells Arya that she will take care of Anu. While walking through the lawn, Sharada Devi's leg slips. When she is about to fall Anu holds her and helps her get the balance of her body.

Everyone rushes to the spot and when Meera offers to go get a painkiller, Anu asks her to bring the oil. Anu massages Sharada Devi's leg with oil and Sharada Devi is overwhelmed by Anu's presence.

Mansi is still furious with Neeraj as they got cheated. She drives the car rashly while scolding Neeraj all along saying she lost all her jewellery because of him. Meanwhile, she hits Subbu. As Subbu gets hurt, they apologise to him for hitting him. How will Subbu react is to be watched in the episode.