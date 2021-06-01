Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode June 01: Mansi, Neeraj  To Meet Anu

In the previous episode, Raghupati dreams about Anu telling Subbu that she loves Arya. Later, Rajini is shocked to see Anu and Arya’s photos.

In today's episode, Mansi stops Neeraj from going to office and asks him to take her to Anu's house to talk about their marriage. She tells him how she got to know about Arya and Anu's love. Neeraj then insists on informing Arya or Sharada Devi about their episode, but Mansi refuses to tell them.

Meanwhile, Anu prays for courage to tell Subbu about Arya. Just then, Subbu is irked to read in the newspaper about a girl committing suicide since her parents didn’t accept her love. Later, Subbu starts looking for matrimonial alliances for Anu.

While Anu hesitates to speak to Subbu, he asks whether she likes someone. Then Rajini interrupts their conversation and tries to tell Subbu about Anu and Arya's relationship. Raghupati enters the scene and stops her from doing so. Why did Raghupati stop her is to be watched in the episode.