Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 9: Will Subbu Accept Anu-Arya’s Love?

Subbu doesn’t let his family open the door for Arya when he stands outside drenching in the rain. Padma and Anu feel miserable as they cannot help Arya.

Jhende sees Arya waiting outside Anu's house in the rain and scolds Subbu for not letting him in. But, Arya defends Subbu and tells that Subbu is right in his point of view. While Jhende asks him to come with him, Arya refuses to go.

Meanwhile, Sampath brings an umbrella for Arya and Jhende holds it for him. Arya doesn’t let Jhende help him. He argues with Arya that he will not leave the place without Arya. But, Jhende returns home after Arya’s order.

Anu takes the blame on herself and pleads with Subbu to talk to Arya, since he isn’t at fault. Padma tries to explain to Subbu that it’s easy for Arya to marry Anu without his permission, but he is kind enough to wait for his approval.

In the morning, Subbu thinks about Arya and Anu’s words. Arya’s determination surprises Subbu, who later opens the door and walks away. Padma asks Anu to convince Arya to return home. Will Anu succeed in convincing Arya to go back is to be watched in the episode.