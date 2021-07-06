Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 6: Arya Breaks Silence

After learning the truth about Anu- Arya relationship, Subbu holds Anu’s hand and takes her from the hospital. He does not listen to Sharada Devi’s family.

Arya gets annoyed by the questions asked by the media. He confirms that Anu is his fiancée and leaves it there. He later learns that Subbu took away Anu from the hospital. Arya decides to go to Subbu’s house and convince him.

When Jhende and Sharada Devi inform him that they want to accompany Arya, he refuses to take them. Meanwhile, Subbu reaches home and Raghupati embarrasses him in front of everyone in the colony. But, Padma slaps him and all the neighbours scold Ragupati for his behaviour.

While Arya is on his way to Subbu’s house, the road gets blocked due to a traffic jam and Arya’s health deteriorates. Will Arya be able to reach Subbu’s house and convince him is to be watched in the episode.