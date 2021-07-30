Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 30: Guna Plots Arya's Murder During Photoshoot 

As per their plan, Ghuna comes to Arya’s house the next morning and asks Jhende why did he shift the location. Jhende replies that he prefers Arya’s security which is why he planned the pre-wedding shoot in their house.

Later, while discussing about the pre-wedding plans, Anu arrives at the location and everyone is happy to see her. Mansi takes Anu to the guest room where she gets dressed. While Anu is getting ready, her bangle falls down and rolls over towards Rajanandini’s room.

When Anu picks up the bangle, Rajanandini’s soul possesses Anu, who then starts to get decked up.

Meanwhile, Arya gets ready and comes down. Everyone is surprised looking at Arya in the outfit. Ghuna feels excited after seeing Arya as his plan worked out. When Ghuna asks Arya to give poses for single pictures, Arya gets ready.

Ghuna tells the cameraman to move backwards so that they can escape easily after the execution of their plan. Will Ghuna succeed in killing Arya is to be watched in the episode.