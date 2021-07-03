Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 3: Anu-Arya Love Affair On TV Channels

Arya donates blood to Anu. Padma prays for the safety of Anu and Arya. Meanwhile, Subbu comes and tell that his blood group does not match with Anu. Padma then tells Subbu that Arya is donating blood to save Anu.

Subbu thanks Sharada Devi for giving birth to a great human being like Arya. He later goes to the temple and prays for the recovery of Arya and Anu. The priest consoles him saying God will definitely listen to all his prayers.

Meanwhile, Rajini and Raghupati await some breaking news. A few news channels telecast the news about Anu- Arya love with photos of them together. Rajini and Raghupati get excited about imagining the situation after Subbu watches the news.

Anu comes into a conscious state and asks about Arya’s health. Everyone comforts Anu saying that Arya is fine. But Anu is keen on seeing him. After learning that Anu is conscious, Arya goes to visit her.

Subbu who returns to the hospital from the temple watches the news. Will Subbu accept Anu and Arya’s love is to be watched in the episode.