Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 28: Mansi Appoints Ghuna As Wedding Planner

Anu returns home after selecting a wedding card. When Padma asks why she returned home early, she says that she had gone to Arya’s house. Subbu gets disappointed as they blackmailed him for marriage.

While Mansi is thinking about Anu-Arya’s engagement, Jhende comes and ask what she is thinking. Mansi explains about some work issues and Arya calls Jhende and informs about Jalandhar. He asks Jhende to take care of Anu.

Meanwhile, Ghuna comes to Meera and introduces himself to be the wedding planner that Mansi appointed. When Meera and Jhende ask him to show his ID proof, he tells them that he will submit it later. Then they introduce him to Mansi and ask him to be careful with the wedding arrangements.

Anu explains to Ramya and Sampath about her behaviour in Arya’s house. Then, Aryavardhan calls her and tells her that the jasmine plant bloomed well. Anu asks whether Arya will come to give those flowers. Arya replies that he will not come, but make sure that the flowers reach her. How will Arya plan to send the jasmine flowers is to be watched in the episode.