Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 21: Jogamma Insists Sharada Devi To Complete Engagement Ceremony

While Arya gets ready, Neeraj asks about Anu. Mansi tells that if Arya got ready that was good, meanwhile, Anu dresses up stunningly and shows her. Everyone in the family praises Anu- Arya’s appearance. Later Mansi asks Sharada Devi to start the next ritual when she is waiting for the priest.

Meanwhile, the priest tries to go to Anu’s house to warn Sharada Devi about the horoscopes. Jogamma, the soothsayer, who listens to Rajanandini’s words, go to Anu’s house. Padma and Sharada Devi get excited after seeing her.

Jogamma asks why they are waiting to conduct the engagement. Sharada Devi replies that they are waiting for the priest. But Jogamma tells that they are waiting for the horoscopes and not for the priest. She later insists to complete the engagement rather than wait for the priest.

The priest waits for a lift to go to Anu’s house and stop their engagement. Jalandhar stops the car and gives him a lift. He learns that he is going to stop the ceremony as it is dangerous for Arya’s life. Will Jalandhar drops the priest in Anu’s house is to be watched in the episode.