Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode July 20: Will Priest Stop Arya- Anu Engagement Ceremony?

While Sharada Devi waits till the priest comes to the house, everyone insists that she gives her nod to the start of the engagement ceremony. When Sharada Devi asks Subbu about this, he leaves it to her.

When the priest arrives at Anu’s house to warn Sharada Devi about the horoscopes, Sharada Devi herself sends Jhende to pick him up. Meanwhile, Meera suggests exchanging the thamboolam as the shubh muhuratam time is running out. So, Mansi-Neeraj and Padma-Subbu exchange ‘thamboolam‘(a ritual as part of engagement).

Later, Anu and Arya are offered clothes to change. When Anu goes into the room, Paddu feels awkward that there is no other room for Arya. Arya says that he would wait till Anu comes out. But Sampath insists on taking Arya to his house to change his outfit.

Anu dolls up beautifully and Mansi annoys Meera by praising Anu. Sharada Devi feels elated after looking at Arya in the traditional attire. Will the priest disclose about Arya’s horoscope to Sharada Devi and stop the engagement is to be watched in the next episode.