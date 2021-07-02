Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode July 2: Arya-Anu Same Blood Group

Ramya and Sampath explain to Sharada Devi that Anu committed suicide. When Sharada Devi tells that she wants to see Anu, Ramya tells her that Subbu does not know about Anu and Arya. Later, they go to Anu's ward and comfort Padma and Subbu.

Doctors inform that Anu's blood group is Bombay blood group which is very rare to find. They tell Subbu to search for donors as early as possible. Subbu feels emotional that Arya's blood group is the same and if he was healthy, Arya could have saved Anu.

Later, on doctor's suggestion, Subbu agrees to give his blood sample to check his blood group. Meanwhile, nurses talk about Anu in Arya's ward which gets him into consciousness. He confirms with the nurses if it is Anu who they are talking about.

Arya immediately runs to Anu even as the nurses try to stop him. Later, he says that Anu should be safe at any cost. When doctors tell him about the blood loss, Arya asks the doctors to take his blood and save Anu. Will doctors agree to Aryavardhan as a blood donor is to be watched in the episode.