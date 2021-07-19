Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 19: Arya Will Die If He Marries Anu

Meanwhile, Anu asks Sampath and Ramya to guess what is there in the parcel she got. While they fight with each other about the content, Anu calms them down and tells them that she will open the parcel.

Anu goes inside the house and opens the parcel. But at the same time, Arya’s family arrives at Anu’s home. Mansi stops everyone from going inside and asks Anu to come out. After Anu comes, Arya feels happy. Anu surprises Arya with an entrance test with flowers, which he passes it.

Meanwhile, Swamiji tells the priest that Anu and Arya’s horoscopes do not match and they can't get married. Furthermore, he predicts that if they get married, Arya’s death is inevitable.

But Rajanandini’s voice meets Jogulamba and tells her that someone is trying to stop her from reaching Arya. The priest tries to stop the engagement while Jogulamba tries to unite them. Who will succeed is to be watched in the episode.