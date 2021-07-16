Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 16: Subbu Wants to Cancel Anu-Arya Wedding 

Anu asks Subbu if he found any problems with the horoscopes. Anu later transforms into Rajanandini and tells how much she loves Arya, leaving Padma and Subbu perplexed. After Subbu shares what happened at the temple, Anu is relieved to realise that Subbu doesn’t know anything about Rajanandini and Arya’s past.

Arya videocalls Anu and she tells her mother that she will talk to him. During the call, Anu excitedly shows her mehendi. Arya too relaxes when Anu tells him that Subbu didn’t see Rajanandini’s horoscope.

Meanwhile, Ramya and Sampath come there and are glad to see Anu happy. Later, Sampath and Ramya pull a prank on Raghupati and make him do 100 squats. Sampath asks Raghupati to support Anu and Arya’s wedding.

Subbu refuses to eat food. When Padma questions Subbu, he opens up about his true feelings. Padma is shocked when Subbu says that he doesn’t wish to get Anu married to Arya. Will Subbu’s wish gets fulfilled is to be watched in the next episode.