Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode July 15: Will Anu Spill The Beans About Rajanandini?

When Anu closes Arya's eyes and tries to confess her love, Arya stops her and tells her that he came to meet Subbu. Anu then explains to him that Subbu has gone out to get their horoscopes checked. Arya explains that he wants to disclose about his past to Subbu, but Anu rejects the idea. She later asks him to apply mehndi on her hands.

Subbu visits Swamiji and shows their horoscopes. Meanwhile, Swamiji reads his mind and asks what he wants. Subbu asks Swamy to lie that Anu and Arya's horoscopes did not match. Swamiji tells him that it is a big deal for him to make that statement.

Meanwhile, Sharada Devi comes to the same Swamiji and sees Subbu there. She feels that Subbu had come to Swamiji after learning about Rajanandini which makes her happy. When Swamiji is reading the two horoscopes, the diya goes off, leaving everyone tensed.

Swamiji asks them to leave and Subbu comes home thinking that it will be a bad omen for their marriage. After seeing Subbu disappointed Anu tells that past is past and we have to accept the future. Will Anu tell Subbu about Rajanandini is to be watched in the next episode.