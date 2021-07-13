Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 13: Subbu Discovers Arya’s Past?

After learning that Subbu has given his nod to Anu- Arya’s relationship, Jhende asks Subbu to fix the dates for their engagement. Subbu asks the priest to fix a date for Anu and Arya’s engagement. The priest says that the next day is very auspicious for the occasion.

As per Subbu’s wish, Sharada Devi agrees to have the ceremony at his house. Subbu wishes to see if Arya and Anu’s horoscopes match. Though Sharada Devi hesitates, Mansi hands over Arya’s horoscope to Subbu and accidentally gives Rajanandini’s horoscope along with it.

Meanwhile, Anu gets tensed as Subbu doesn’t return home early. She phones Arya to know what happened She is delighted when Arya gives her the good news and Padma breathes a sigh of relief. Later, Arya does a video call to Anu to see her emotions.

Raghupati is heartbroken after listening to the happy voice of Anu. Ramya pulls a prank on Raghupati by accusing him of harassing Anu. Meanwhile, Sharada Devi answers Jhende's question as to why she wants to check Arya and Anu’s horoscopes. Will Subbu find out the truth about Rajanandini is to be watched in the next episode.