Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 12: Subbu Green Signals Anu-Arya Marriage

While Anu and Padma are worried about Arya standing outside their house, Subbu returns home and asks Padma to prepare some coffee. Padma gets angry and refuses to give him coffee. Subbu later looks for utensils and makes some coffee himself. He then takes a chair and the coffee outside.

Watching Subbu makes Padma irritated and she scolds her husband for stepping out. Meanwhile, Rajini and Raghupati watch Arya and try to annoy him.

Subbu places the chair and asks Arya to sit down. Later, he offers him coffee. Arya wants to know whether he is forgiven. Subbu tells him that he took some time to understand what happened and to think about the future.

Meanwhile, Rajini fears that Subbu will accept Arya as his son-in-law. Immediately, Subbu tells Arya not to get tensed about Anu and asks him to seek treatment.

Arya leaves their house and Subbu goes to meet Sharada Devi. While Mansi and Neeraj invite him, Subbu says that he is not well prepared to accept what’s happening. Sharada Devi assures that she would accept Subbu’s decision about Anu-Arya marriage. Will Subbu tell Sharada Devi about Jhende’s warning is to be watched in the episode.