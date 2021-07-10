Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 10: Jhende Warns Subbu

After Subbu goes out, Padma asks Anu to go and convince Arya to return home. Anu tries to convince Aryavardhan but he refuses to move from there.

Meanwhile, Subbu watches Jhende waiting for him at the temple. When Subbu ignores him, Jhende stops him and questions him about Arya. He explains the greatness of Arya and how many people wait for his appointment.

Subbu gets angry and tells Jhende that he did not call Arya and he also says that he does not want to accept his apologies. Subbu admits saying all the mistake was all from his side.

Sharada Devi is concerned about Arya’s situation at Anu’s house. Mansi says that sending Jhende to Anu’s house was not right. Meanwhile, a priest suggests performing Shanthi puja to get rid of all the problems.

Jhende shows the newspaper featuring news about Anu-Arya to Subbu. He later warns Subbu to go back home and accept Arya’s apologies by giving him a cup of coffee. Will Subbu listen to Jhende is to be watched in the next episode.