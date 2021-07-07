Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 07: Subbu Decides To Relocate 

Subbu feels miserable after coming home as everyone in the colony starts humiliating him. Later, Subbu remains shocked and refrains from talking to anyone. Padma then tries to explain Anu’s situation to Subbu that Arya loves and cares for her a lot.

Subbu gets angry and tells Padma and Anu that he cannot live in the house as they will have to face the neighbours' questioning looks. He asks Padma to choose between him and Anu. Later, Anu packs her bags to leave with her parents.

Sampath, learning about the incident informs Ramya that they are leaving the place. When Ramya tries to stop Anu’s family from vacating the house, Rajini and Raghupati ask her to keep their mouth shut.

Meanwhile, Arya faces hurdles and manages to reach Anu’s house. When Subbu opens the door to leave, he is shocked to see Arya. Will Arya be able to stop Anu’s family from vacating the house is to be watched in the next episode.