Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 05: Subbu Catches Arya Hugging Anu Redhanded!

Anu gains consciousness and enquires about Arya’s health. Sharada Devi comforts Anu saying that he is fine. Anu expresses her desire to see him. Meanwhile, Arya comes over to meet Anu. Sharada Devi asks the family members to leave Anu- Arya alone so as to prevent them from feeling suffocated with many people around.

Subbu takes a break from watching TV channels and goes back to the ward to check on Anu. Padma and Sharada Devi tell him that Anu is awake. They try to stop him from meeting Anu telling him that she needs some rest. But Subbu does not listen to them and enters Anu's room. She is shocked to find Anu and Arya hugging.

Subbu feels embarrassed and tells Arya that the latter is no different from the many others around. Arya then explains to him how much he loves Anu but leaves the decision to him. Arya also tells him that he would respect Subbu’s decision. Meanwhile, Jhende comes in to inform Arya about the breaking news. He asks Arya to explain to the media.

While Arya goes in front of media, his family members try to convince Subbu. Later, Anu tells Subbu that she loves Arya a lot and she will be happy with him. Then, Subbu holds her hand and walks out of the room. Where will Subbu take Anu is to be watched in the episode.