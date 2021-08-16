Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode August 16: Raghupati Changes Bonam, Meera Shocked

Arya tells his mother that time will decide whether Anu is the right partner for him or not. Meanwhile, Anu carries the Bonam and walks around the temple. When she is about to fall, Meera saves her and gives Anu a lecture saying she cannot fall down as they have been facing hurles ever since the wedding invitations have arrived.

Later, the priest tells Anu that the prasadam in the Bonam will decide her future. Meera feels confident that the Bonam will disappoint Anu as she changed the pot earlier. However, the prasadam is well cooked leaving Meera shocked. Anu says that she won't give up fasting till Arya comes to the temple.

While Meera wonders how the Bonam pot changed, Raghupati goes to a flashback where the priest tells that the Goddess will be watching when somebody comit a mistake. The priest later informs that everyone will be punished for their wrongdoings. A frightened Raghupati changes the Bonam pot.

Anu wonders what happened to Arya and why did he not attend the puja. Meanwhile, Subbu comes and tells Anu about Sharada Devi and Jhende being in the nearest temple and not attending here. He feels that their family holds no value for them. When Anu tries to convince Subbu and Padma, they refuse to listen to her.

Will Arya come to the temple and put Kumkum on Anu’s face is to be watched in the next episode.