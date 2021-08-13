Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode August 13: Subbu Shocked Seeing Arya

Sharada Devi suggests Arya leave the place if he wanted to attend ritual at Anu’s house. She tells him that she will perform the death anniversary puja for Rajanandini. Arya however, makes up his mind and decides to complete the ritual for Rajanandini.

When Subbu and his family prepare the Bonam to take it to the temple, Raghupati deviates from them. Meanwhile, Meera goes inside and changes the Bonam with half-cooked rice. Later, Anu carries the Bonam over her head and goes to the temple with her family. The priest advises her to perform a ritual with the water from the river Ganga.

While Anu makes her offering and prays to the Goddess, Subbu steps out to fetch the water. At a place nearby, Arya performs Rajanandini’s death anniversary puja. Subbu happens to see Arya and gets shocked. Will Subbu find out about Rajanandini and Arya’s past with her is to be watched in the next episode.