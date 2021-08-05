Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode August 05: Meera Plans To Stop Anu-Arya Wedding

Arya drops Anu home after the pre-wedding shoot and asks her not to tell her parents about the fire accident. Anu tells him that she will not tell anything about the incident. While Anu is going home, excited Ramya and Sampath take her to their home and ask about the event.

Anu escapes from them and watches Arya coming back to see her again with the excuse of giving her phone back.

While Sharada worries about how to stop the marriage, the wedding cards are delivered at Arya’s house. When Sharada Devi gets upset seeing the wedding cards, Meera tells her that she will definitely stop the wedding.

Mansi and Neeraj confront Meera after overhearing her talk about stopping the wedding. Sharada Devi’s indifferent behaviour upsets Mansi, who then asks Meera to accompany her shopping.

Later, after seeing the wedding cards, Mansi gets excited and asks Neeraj to read them out. When Meera was asked to give the wedding cards to Anu’s family, Arya tells that he will give them to his in-laws' family.

Anu feels bad seeing Subbu work hard for money. She tries to give money to Subbu, but he refuses to accept it. Padma tells Anu that it’s her father’s wish to give ‘Mangalsutra’ to her with his own money. How will Anu react to this situation is to be watched in the episode.

