Spoiler Alert: Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode April 14: Will Anu Burn The Stock?

While Anu is disturbed by the complicated situation she is entangled in, Raghupati calls her again to threaten to ask her to step out of Arya’s life. Furthermore, he orders her to go to the warehouse and burn down the materials she brought from Pochampally.

He gives Anu an hour's time and orders her to burn the stock. A heartbroken Anu decides to put the stock on fire and reaches the location and wishes against letting Arya believe that she committed a crime.

Hoping that her parents and Arya will understand her, Anu decides to burn herself along with the stock and enters the warehouse. Anu gets shocked on reaching inside. She finds that the stock is missing.

Later, she sees Arya at the warehouse. Arya asks Anu as to why did she wants to burn the stock. What explanation does Anu give Aryavardhan is to be watched in the episode.