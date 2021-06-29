Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode June 29: Padma Puts Anu Under House Arrest 

Raghupati contacts a media firm and asks them to telecast the news of Arya and Anu’s relationship. Arya decides to tell the truth to Subbu and asks him to return home from work.

Arya repeatedly calls Anu to check on her situation, but Padma breaks her phone. Padma restricts Anu from stepping out of the house and decides not to let Arya enter their house. Just then, Arya knocks on the door. Padma threatens to kill herself if Anu meets Arya.

Arya asks Padma for a chance to explain everything. Padma questions Arya for breaking her trust. On learning that he is going to tell the truth to Subbu, she begs him not to do so. She asks Arya to leave and not visit her house ever again

While Arya is leaving her house, Anu gets emotional as she could not stop him. Anu confronts Padma over her actions and tells her that she cannot live without Arya. How will Padma react to Anu is to be watched in the episode.