Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode June 25: Padma Stops Talking to Anu

After Anu comes home, Padma silently cooks food. Anu tries talking to her, but Padma behaves like Anu does not exist there. She later cleans the house and sleeps.

Meanwhile, Sharada Devi worries about Anu’s horoscope and wishes that no obstacle hampers Anu and Arya relationship. She decides not to tell Arya about the horoscope. Arya comes home and stops at the entrance thinking about Padma learning about their relationship. He also decides not to tell Sharada Devi about this and also asks Meera to keep calm.

When Arya meets Sharada Devi, she asks if everything is okay and asks him to get ready for dinner. Later, she asks Meera to promise her that she will tell everything that happening in the office about Anu and Arya as they will not be in a position to tell her.

Subbu reaches home. Rajini and Raghupati see him. Sampath comes out to help Subbu carry the sarees inside the house. He later asks Anu why Padma slept so early. She replies that she does not know. Will Subbu find out the reason behind Paddu’s silence is to be watched in the episode.