Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode June 24: Will Anu and Arya Love Fail?

While Padma questions Arya about Anu’s lover, Arya feels a bit apprehensive about revealing the truth. Anu stops her mother from asking Arya and tells her the truth. After learning the truth, Paddu is shocked and asks Arya for confirmation. As he remains silent, Paddu understands and leaves the office.

Even when Anu tries to stop her, Paddu does not listen to her. Arya consoles Anu and suggests she handle the issue carefully.

Meanwhile, Rajini and Raghupati watch Padma leaving the office and wonder what happened in Arya’s chamber. They go to Meera's chamber to know about the issue. Jhende comes there and warns them that he will kill them if they do any harm to Arya and Anu.

Threatened, Raghupati and Rajini return home. Rajini devises a plan and reaches Padma’s house to know what happened. She finds Padma crying and having a knife in her hand. Will Padma kill herself after knowing about Arya and Anu is to be watched in the episode.