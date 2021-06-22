Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode June 22: Meera Reveals Anu’s Lover To Padma

Padma visits Anu’s office along with Rajini and Raghupati. While the receptionist stops them from going inside, Paddu watches Meera and asks her to let her in. Later, Paddu tells that she had come there to know about the person with whom Anu has a love affair.

Padma asks Meera to tell her if she knows about the person. Meera is annoyed and tells her that she is not Anu's watchman to learn about her relationships.

While Anu and Arya think about their future, Ramya and Sampath call Anu and tells her that Padma is visiting her office. Anu gets tensed and Arya gives a solution to her problem. He tells her to put his the call on hold and when Paddu arrives in her chamber, he asks her to tell the truth.

Anu follows Arya’s instructions and waits for Padma in her chamber. Leaving everyone shocked Paddu enters Arya’s chamber and tells him that Anu is in love with somebody working in his office whose name is ‘Nammakam’. Meantime, Jhende comes to inform about Paddu and he is relieved on seeing her there.

While Padma questions Jhende about the person named Nammakam, Meera says that she knows who that ‘Nammakam’ is. Will Meera reveal that Arya is the person that Anu loves is to be watched in the episode.

