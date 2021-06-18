Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode June 18: Will Anu Get Caught?

When Anu asks what she told Arya, Padma overhears her words and gets angry at her. She tells Subbu that Anu is in love with someone and she also says that she caught her talking on the phone last night. When Subbu questions Anu, she tells him that she was talking with Arya. Padma intervenes and says that she was talking to someone named ‘Nammakam’(trust).

While Subbu waits for Anu’s answer, she tells that Arya called her to check about Subbu’s health. Padma, who is not convinced with her words, asks Subbu to check the phone number in Anu’s phone. But Subbu tells her that he trusts his daughter and if there is any such issue, Anu will definitely tell them.

Later, Anu tries calling Arya but he doesn't receive the call. Then Anu tries texting him saying she is tensed. Arya replies, asking her to cool down and tells her that they will discuss the matter the next morning. Meanwhile, Padma suspects that her daughter was texting her lover and wakes up Subbu to watch her. But, Anu escapes the situation by sleeping.

The next morning, Sharada Devi asks Arya to get Anu’s horoscope. When Arya refuses it, Sharada Devi asks her to think of his past and then make a move. Will Arya bring Anu’s horoscope is to be watched in the episode.