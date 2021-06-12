Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode June 12: Anu Meets Sharada Devi

When a fraudster asks Neeraj to bring cash, he asks Mansi to give all her jewellery to get the coronavirus vaccine formula. Mansi warns him that it would be fraud, but Neeraj gets excited and tells her that he knows what he is doing and seeks her support.

Mansi cools him down and tells him that even she would come with him to take the formula. They both leave home without anybody's knowledge at home.

Meanwhile, Arya takes Anu to the guest house. But Anu is sceptical as the two would be alone. Then, Arya tells her that Sharada Devi is there at the house. Sharada Devi gives them a hearty welcome and they spend some time together.

The fraudster hands over a file stating that formula is written in it. Then Neeraj and Mansi give him all the jewellery and cash they brought and later realize that they were cheated. Mansi gets furious at Neeraj.

Sharada Devi asks Anu to tell her parents about Arya. Anu tells that she needs some more time. Sharada Devi then informs Anu that their family will be visiting her house to talk about their relationship. How will Anu react to the situation is to be watched in the episode.