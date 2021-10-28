Spoiler Alert Karthika Deepam Today's Episode October 28: Karthik Signs As Father For Mounitha's Delivery

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha loses consciousness. Soundarya asks Karthik to sign the papers required for Mounitha's surgery. Deepa gets confused about Mounitha's pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Karthik gets puzzled about whether to sign the papers or not. Soundarya tries to convince Karthik to sign the papers related to Mounitha's surgery. After Karthik signs the papers, Bharathi informs him of the birth of a baby boy.

Hima and Shourya ask Deepa about the blood report of Hima. Deepa explains that there is no problem with her health. Shourya then tells Deepa that Hima has realised her mistake and tells her that she will be good to her father.

Karthik and Soundarya decide to hide the news of Mounitha's delivery. Meanwhile, Priyamani provokes Deepa against Karthik and Soundarya and says that Karthik has helped Mounitha to give birth to a child. Deepa gets shocked after learning about Mounitha's delivery. Will Deepa accept Karthik's decision is to be seen in the next episode.