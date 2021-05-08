Spoiler Alert Karthika Deepam Today's Episode May 8: Soundarya Asks Karthik To Reveal Truth To Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya Asks Karthik to reveal the truth to Deepa about her health condition. Karthik tells Soundarya that Deepa will not trust him, while Soundarya shares her views with Karthik. On the other hand, Mounitha shares her business idea with Bharathi. Later Deepa decides to leave Soundarya's house.

In yesterday's episode, Aditya questions Karthik why is he hurting Deepa deliberately. He also suspects that Karthik is hiding something from them about Deepa's health condition. Karthik refuses to reveal the truth to Aditya who suspects Karthik's behaviour. Karthik and Deepa get into a heated argument. Soundarya asks Deepa to be patient and not lose her temper over small things.