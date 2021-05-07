Spoiler Alert Karthika Deepam Today's Episode May 7: Deepa Loses Temper

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Aditya questions Karthik why is he hurting Deepa deliberately. He also suspects that Karthik is hiding something from them about Deepa's health condition. Karthik refuses to reveal the truth to Aditya who suspects Karthik's behaviour. Karthik and Deepa get into a heated argument. Soundarya asks Deepa to be patient and not lose her temper over small things.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa misunderstands Karthik thinking he is treating her as a guest. Soundarya tries to explain to Deepa but she refuses to listen. On the other hand, Mounitha invites Dr. Bharathi for dinner and tries to influence her on Deepa's health condition. Later, Karthik declines Sourya and Hima's invitation to step out. Deepa gets upset as Karthik behaves harshly with her.