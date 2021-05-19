Spoiler Alert Karthika Deepam Today's Episode May 19: Mounitha Builds Castles in The Air

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik takes care of Deepa while Hima and Sourya are worried about her. Priyamani is confused by Mounitha's behaviour. Mounitha and Priyamani get into an argument on marriage topic, where Mounitha warns Priyamani that she can only leave Mounitha's house after her marriage with Karthik. Priyamani cracks a joke on Mounitha for dreaming of marriage with Karthik and gives a reality check on her relationship with Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Muralikrishna and Bhagyalaxmi feel elated that Karthik is taking care of Deepa. Hima and Sourya discuss about Karthik and Deepa's behavior. Later, they have a fun time with Varanasi. Karthik decides to take good care of Deepa. The same morning, Deepa tells Karthik that she has a few wishes to be fulfilled. Deepa calls Karthik by his name instead of Doctor Babu.