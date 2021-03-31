Spoiler Alert: Karthika Deepam Today's Episode March 31: Deepa Meets Karthik!

Karthika Deepam has successfully completed 1000 episodes on (March 30). Karthika Deepam has been topping the charts with respect to its TRPs and has managed to be the top rated Telugu serial for the past three years. The storyline of the serial revolves around common story with powerful emotions and strong family drama.

In the previous episode, Mounitha feels elated as Muralikrishna hides the truth from Bhagyalakshimi and Soundarya. Meanwhile, Hima and Muralikrishna are shocked by Karthik's visit.

In today's spoiler alert of Karthika Deepam's 1001 episode, Hima gets emotional on seeing Karthik. Soundarya stops Aditya from filing a missing complaint about Deepa and children. On the other hand, Deepa gets emotional on seeing Karthik at her doorstep. Meanwhile, Mounitha shares with Priyamani that something is wrong with Karthik's behavior and he is avoiding her. Later, Muralikrishna vents his grief when Karthik questions him.