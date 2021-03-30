Spoiler Alert: Karthika Deepam Today's Episode March 30 2021: Will Karthik Come Back to Deepa?

Karthika Deepam is to complete 1000 episodes. In the previous episode of Karthik Deepam, Sourya and Hima were worried about Deepa's health. Elsewhere, Mounitha visits Bhagyalakshmi to clear her doubts. Soundarya and Anand Rao feel sad for Deepa.

Spoiler Alert of today's Karthika Deepam Episode to be aired on March 30, 2021: Sourya questions Deepa and Muralikrishna as to why Karthik left Deepa. Mounitha feels elated as Muralikrishna hides the truth from Bhagyalakshmi, Soundarya, and Karthik. Meanwhile, Karthik is on his way to visit Sourya and Hima. Later, Hima and Muralikrishna get shocked by Karthik's visit.

Will Deepa be diagnosed with any serious health issues? Watch the serial to find out.