Spoiler Alert Karthika Deepam Today's Episode March 27: Deepa Hospitalised

Karthika Deepam spoiler Alert of today's episode: Soundarya requests Karthik to bring Deepa back home. Karthik listens to Mounitha and Priyamani talking about Deepa and Mounitha reveals the address to Priyamani. Karthik gets to know that Mounitha lied about Hima and Sourya's whereabouts and learns that Muralikrishna found Deepa before Mounitha.

Meanwhile, Muralikrishna admits Deepa to the hospital after she falls unconscious. Deepa refuses to undergo health checkups. Muralikrishna again asks Deepa to come back home but Deepa says that she will only return back if Karthik calls her.

In the previous episode, Priyamani gives a reality check to Mounitha. Elsewhere, Anand Rao and family members get upset with Karthik's attitude.

Will Karthik bring back Deepa?