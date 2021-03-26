Spoiler Alert: Karthika Deepam Today's Episode March 26: Karthik's Test Report May Be Manipulated

In the last episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha returns home and fears the worst and lies to Karthik about Deepa's whereabouts. Later, Soundarya and Karthik get into a heated argument.

In today's spoiler alert for Karthika Deepam: Hima and Shourya ask Muralikrishna about their father Karthik. Meanwhile, Priyamani gives a reality check to Mounitha about Karthik and her relationship. Priyamani says that Karthik is using Mounitha. Later, Karthik decides not to see the report and Mounitha plans to change the report.

Muralikrishna again tries to explain to Deepa and asks her to return home. Elsewhere, Anand Rao and family members also try to explain to Karthik his mistake but they get upset with Karthik's attitude.