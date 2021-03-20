Spoiler Alert: Karthika Deepam Today's Episode March 20

Karthika Deepam the most popular family drama on TV enjoys a special fan base and Garner's huge TRP ratings for the tv. In yesterday's episode Aditya provokes Karthik to take the test again. Later Mounitha is shocked by Karthik's firm decision that he is going to take test again.

Here's today's spoiler alert! Soundarya hopes that Karthik will realize his mistakes and undergo the test again. On the order hand, Mounitha will start asking about Deepa and her children with an unknown person who called her. While Deepa gets furious at Santhalakshmi's over her adopting Sowrya. Elsewhere, Karthik is confused and wondering whether he will undergo the test or not.