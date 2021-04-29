Spoiler Alert Karthika Deepam Today's Episode April 29: Will Mounitha's Evil Plan Work on Deepa?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik agrees to perform a ritual with Deepa. Soundarya warns Mounitha to stay away from Karthik and Deepa. On the other hand, Bhagyalaxmi and Muralikrishna get tensed about Mounitha attending the ritual.

Later, Karthik's family is elated on seeing him and Deepa together doing the ritual. Deepa gets furious as Mounitha tries to give her medicine. Karthik takes medicines from Mounitha and gives them to Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa slams Mounitha for suggesting her to listen to Karthik's words. However, Karthik asks Mounitha to give medicines to Deepa. Anand Rao asks Dr. Bharathi about Deepa's health condition. However, Bharathi refuses to reveal the truth. Meanwhile, Soundarya is worried about Deepa and Karthik's relationship. Karthik and Deepa get into an argument.