Spoiler Alert: Karthika Deepam Today's Episode April 2: Deepa Abandoned, Heartbroken

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam: Deepa asks Karthik to stop blaming and hurting her, while Karthik and Deepa get into a heated argument. Karthik asks Hima and Sourya to pack the bags. On the other hand, Deepa feels heartbroken as Karthik refuses to take her along with them to home. Hima and Sourya request Karthik to take Deepa also back home but he refuses their request.

However, the scene which breaks Deepa's heart is to see Hima and Sourya leaving with Karthik. The next morning, Hima and Sourya worry over his sudden disappearance.

In the previous episode, Hima asks Deepa how Karthik got to know the address and expresses doubts over Sourya. Bhagyalakshmi visits Soundarya to find out about Deepa's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Karthik and Deepa get into a heated argument over their children.