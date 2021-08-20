Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalganaledu Today’s Episode August 20: Jnanamba Questions Rama About Jaanu’s Education

After Jnanamba asks to leave home, Rama cries and holds Janaki’s hand to go out of the house. Suddenly Jaanu wakes up from her dream and urges Jnanamba to let them stay in the house. Meanwhile, Rama Chandra comforts her saying that she had a bad dream.

The next morning, Jnanamba waits for Rama and Jaanu. Govindaraju tries to convince Jnanamba and asks her to calm down. However, Mallika reminds Jnanamba how they violated her rules. Jnanamba thinks why did Rama and Janaki go to college.

Meanwhile, Rama and Jaanu arrive home. Jnanamba questions Rama why did they go to the college the previous evening. She later asks about her education leaving Rama in shock. However, Rama cooks up a story to escape from the trouble.

She later questions Janaki to tell what really happened. Will Janaki manage to hide the truth is to be watched in the episode.