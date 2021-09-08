Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode September 8: Mallika Plans To Take Charge From Jnanamba

Janaki feels sad as Rama cut her call and behaved rudely with her. Later, Jnanamba and her husband come to have food and Govindaraju calls Janaki to serve them food.

When Jaanu comes, Jnanamba denies her and tells her that she can serve herself and eat lunch. Meanwhile, Mallika, who observes the whole scene comes there and tells Jnanamba that she will serve the lunch.

While her mother-in-law is having lunch, Mallika takes advantage of Janaki's helplessness and tries to degrade Jaanu in front of Jnanamba. However, Govindaraju supports Jaanu and asks Mallika to stop talking nonsense.

Meanwhile, Rama Chandra comes and sleeps without having food. They both have a discussion and says that she understands Rama very well. then Rama questions Jaanu to tell why is she not interested in taking the house responsibilities. What answer will Janaki give to Rama Chandra is to be watched in the episode.