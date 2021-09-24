Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode September 24: Jnanamba Wants GrandChildren

Rama Chandra drops Janaki at the coaching institute and asks her to pay the fees and come. When Jaanu goes inside, Chinna Babu comes to drop her sister at the institute and watches Rama there. He asks about Rama being there and also tells Rama that he saw him at the book stall while buying books.

Rama gets tensed and cooks up a story that he had been there for delivering some orders. Later, when Chinna Babu leaves, Jaanu comes and feels elated as Rama support her education and her dream of becoming an IPS.

Jnanamba and her husband plays with a kid from the neighbourhood and wishes that even she wanted a grandchild. Mallika observing Jnanamba’s happiness warns the mother of that kid to take him away as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Rama takes Janaki near a tamarind tree and tells her that he brought her there as she likes the tamarind. He teaches her how to hit the tamarind and enjoys the taste of tamarind. Later, they both take some tamarind home.

Will Jnanamba’s wish of having grandchildren gets strong after watching Jaanu with tamarind is to be watched in the next episode.